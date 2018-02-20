Salina, KS

Threatening Text Lands Teen in Jail

KSAL StaffFebruary 20, 2018

A 15-year-old Salina student has been referred to the Juvenile Detention Center in Junction City after allegedly sending another teen a threatening text message.

Police Captain Paul Forrester says a 14-year-old boy received a text on Friday from the suspect that had a photo of him holding a gun with a written message that said he was going to shoot the younger male.

The boy told a school resource officer and investigators arrested the 15-year-old at his home on Monday.

He is now facing a charge of making a criminal threat.

