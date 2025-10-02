Threat With Crowbar Prompts Arrest

A man was arrested after allegedly threatening a Salina animal control officer with a crowbar.

According to Salina Police, on Wednesday morning at around 11:30 officers were dispatched to the report of a disturbance in the 100 block of S Front Street.

Police Captain Jim Feldman says an animal shelter employee had been sent to the area to check on the welfare of a dog at large. Allegedly, 25-year Daven Creech came out of a home brandishing a crowbar, and threated to beat the animal shelter employee. Feldman said Creech didn’t live in the home, and was not the dog’s owner.

The employee backed off and called police. Officers later located Creech in the 200 block of S Columbia and took him into custody without incident.

Creech was arrested and booked into the Saline County Jail on charges which could include aggravated assault and making criminal threats.