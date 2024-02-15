Threat Prompts Student Arrest

An online threat prompts the arrest of a Salina middle school student.

Police say dispatch was notified late Wednesday afternoon of a possible criminal threat against a school.

Officers contacted the reporting party and advised a Lakewood student had allegedly posted on social media that he was going to “shoot up the school” due to being suspended from school for a school-related issue. School Resource Officers conferred with Lakewood Staff and confirmed the information.

Officers observed the victim/witness’s social media information, corroborating the initial report.

At 7:43 PM, the investigating officers contacted the student. The student was taken into custody and transported to the Salina Police Department.

Officers arrested the juvenile for Criminal Threats based on the information gathered. The juvenile will be transferred to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office and Juvenile Intake and Assessment, with a recommendation of detention at the North Central Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Facility in Junction City.

The Salina Police Department believes there is no active threat to any students or faculty of USD305. The Police Department appreciates the timely cooperation of school and district staff in assuring the safety of our students.

This investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any additional information about this case, please call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an online tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, Officer Rachel Grisham. Case 24-4605.