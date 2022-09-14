Salina, KS

Now: 68 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 95 ° | Lo: 68 °

Threat Prompts Arrest of Student

Todd PittengerSeptember 14, 2022

A Smoky Valley High School student was arrested after allegedly making a school threat.

Officials say Smoky Valley school officials were made aware Tuesday of information about a potential threat made through social media towards Smoky Valley High School. Police were notified of the potential threat and immediately started an investigation into this incident.

Through a collaborative effort between Smoky Valley school officials, the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lindsborg Police Department, a juvenile subject was identified and taken into custody without incident.

While the immediate incident has been resolved, the investigation remains active and ongoing. The Lindsborg Police Department says it takes incidents seriously and will investigate them accordingly.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Threat Prompts Arrest of Student

A Smoky Valley High School student was arrested after allegedly making a school threat. Off...

September 14, 2022 Comments

Salina Public Schools Earn Accredit...

Top News

September 14, 2022

Driver Killed in Crash

Kansas News

September 14, 2022

Cortney Hanna earns KCAC Women̵...

Sports News

September 13, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Threat Prompts Arrest of ...
September 14, 2022Comments
Driver Killed in Crash
September 14, 2022Comments
Salina Engineering Studen...
September 13, 2022Comments
Late Nights and Big Fight...
September 13, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra