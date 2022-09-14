Threat Prompts Arrest of Student

A Smoky Valley High School student was arrested after allegedly making a school threat.

Officials say Smoky Valley school officials were made aware Tuesday of information about a potential threat made through social media towards Smoky Valley High School. Police were notified of the potential threat and immediately started an investigation into this incident.

Through a collaborative effort between Smoky Valley school officials, the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lindsborg Police Department, a juvenile subject was identified and taken into custody without incident.

While the immediate incident has been resolved, the investigation remains active and ongoing. The Lindsborg Police Department says it takes incidents seriously and will investigate them accordingly.