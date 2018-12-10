Thousands in Unclaimed Kansas Lottery Winnings

There are several recent large lottery jackpots recently won in Kansas that are unclaimed.

According to the Kansas Lottery, unclaimed prizes include a $250,000 Powerball prize.

One $250,000 Powerball winner on December 5 in northeast Kansas. The Powerball jackpot for the December 12 drawing is an estimated $230 million, with a cash option of $135.9 million.

Three $10,000 Mega Millions winner on December 7 in northeast Kansas. The Mega Millions jackpot for the December 11 drawing is an estimated $245 million, with a cash option of $144.1 million.

One $22,000 2by2 winner on December 9. The winning ticket was sold in northwest Kansas.

Additionally, last week Super Kansas Cash had seven tickets match the first five numbers, but not the Super Cashball, and are each worth $2,000. Three were sold in the northeast region, three in the south central region, and one in the north central region.

The Super Kansas Cash jackpot has reached yet another record after no tickets matched all numbers in the December 8 drawing. The jackpot is now estimated at $4.015 million for tonight’s drawing.

The Kansas Lottery reminds players to submit all their tickets, winning and non-winning, draw and instant, in the Kansas Lottery PlayOn® Players Loyalty program to earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and other prizes.