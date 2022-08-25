Thompson Named to Committee of U.S. Global Leadership Coalition

Kansas Wesleyan University president Dr. Matt Thompson has been named to the Kansas Advisory Committee of the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition, a national non-profit dedicated to strengthening American development and diplomacy.

According to KWU, the grassroots portion of the USGLC is a series of 32 state advisory committees consisting of local leaders from those particular states. Individuals from business, faith, military and community groups and organizations advise the national coalition on issues pertaining to that particular state. The Kansas Advisory Committee includes two former U.S. representatives, a former governor, a past lt. governor and numerous individuals who have held office at the state level.

“It’s truly an honor to be named to this committee,” said Thompson. “Part of our mission at Kansas Wesleyan is to equip our students for responsible leadership and useful service to the world around them. The USGLC’s mission works with that idea, as the group strives to elevate both diplomacy and development, two functions that are critical to leadership and service. I’m proud to join these efforts and serve alongside so many distinguished fellow Kansans.”

The U.S. Global Leadership Coalition works across the country to strengthen America’s civilian-led tools, development and diplomacy, alongside defense. By advocating for a strong international affairs budget, the USGLC works to make America’s international affairs programs a keystone of U.S. foreign policy.