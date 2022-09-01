Thirteen Wildcats Earn Spots on NFL Rosters

MANHATTAN, Kansas – With the 2022 NFL season kicking off a week from now, a total of 13 former Kansas State football players have found spots on NFL teams as organizations trimmed their rosters to 53 active players and added practice squad members earlier this week.

Of the 13 players, eight are on defense and seven are on offense. The longest-tenured former Wildcats are Tyler Lockett (Seattle) and Cornelius Lucas (Washington) as both are entering their eighth seasons.

Three players from last year’s team are now on NFL rosters, which includes a pair of draft picks in quarterback Skylar Thompson (Miami) and safety Russ Yeast (Los Angeles Rams), in addition to undrafted free agent defensive tackle Timmy Horne (Atlanta). Several veteran Wildcats switches teams from last year as Elijah Lee moved from Cleveland to Kansas City, Byron Pringle went from Kansas City to Chicago, D.J. Reed went from Seattle to the New York Jets, and Kiondre Thomas moved from the Los Angeles Chargers to Green Bay.

Former Wildcats on NFL Rosters

Player Organization Position Experience Timmy Horne Atlanta DL Rookie Elijah Lee* Kansas City LB 6th Year Tyler Lockett Seattle WR 8th Year Cornelius Lucas Washington T 8th Year AJ Parker* Detroit CB 2nd Year Byron Pringle Chicago WR 5th Year D.J. Reed New York Jets CB 5th Year Dalton Risner Denver G 4th Year Kiondre Thomas* Green Bay CB 1st Year Skylar Thompson Miami QB Rookie Jordan Willis San Francisco DL 6th Year Cody Whitehair Chicago OL 7th Year Russ Yeast Los Angeles Rams S Rookie

* – Practice Squad