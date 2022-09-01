Salina, KS

Now: 92 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 94 ° | Lo: 68 °

Thirteen Wildcats Earn Spots on NFL Rosters

K-State Athletics ReleaseSeptember 1, 2022

MANHATTAN, Kansas – With the 2022 NFL season kicking off a week from now, a total of 13 former Kansas State football players have found spots on NFL teams as organizations trimmed their rosters to 53 active players and added practice squad members earlier this week.

Of the 13 players, eight are on defense and seven are on offense. The longest-tenured former Wildcats are Tyler Lockett (Seattle) and Cornelius Lucas (Washington) as both are entering their eighth seasons.

Three players from last year’s team are now on NFL rosters, which includes a pair of draft picks in quarterback Skylar Thompson (Miami) and safety Russ Yeast (Los Angeles Rams), in addition to undrafted free agent defensive tackle Timmy Horne (Atlanta). Several veteran Wildcats switches teams from last year as Elijah Lee moved from Cleveland to Kansas City, Byron Pringle went from Kansas City to Chicago, D.J. Reed went from Seattle to the New York Jets, and Kiondre Thomas moved from the Los Angeles Chargers to Green Bay.

K-State embarks on the 2022 season this Saturday as the Wildcats host South Dakota inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The game kicks off at 6 p.m. and will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Former Wildcats on NFL Rosters

PlayerOrganizationPositionExperience
Timmy HorneAtlantaDLRookie
Elijah Lee*Kansas CityLB6th Year
Tyler LockettSeattleWR8th Year
Cornelius LucasWashingtonT8th Year
AJ Parker*DetroitCB2nd Year
Byron PringleChicagoWR5th Year
D.J. ReedNew York JetsCB5th Year
Dalton RisnerDenverG4th Year
Kiondre Thomas*Green BayCB1st Year
Skylar ThompsonMiamiQBRookie
Jordan WillisSan FranciscoDL6th Year
Cody WhitehairChicagoOL7th Year
Russ YeastLos Angeles RamsSRookie

* – Practice Squad

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Westling Working With ESPN

When the K-State Wildcat football team kicks off one of its most anticipated seasons Saturday night,...

September 1, 2022 Comments

Thirteen Wildcats Earn Spots on NFL...

Sports News

September 1, 2022

K-State Coordinators Speak to Media...

Sports News

September 1, 2022

Kansas Cross Country Opens Season a...

Sports News

September 1, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Rolling Hills Zoo Earns A...
September 1, 2022Comments
United Way Chooses Funded...
September 1, 2022Comments
UPDATE: Escaped Prisoner ...
September 1, 2022Comments
USD 305 Listening, Learni...
September 1, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra