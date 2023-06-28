A Salina woman is facing a third DUI charge after a single car crash on Tuesday evening.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that 50-year-old Tamara Savage-Knight was arrested after she allegedly ran away from the accident scene and then lied to a patrol officer.

Police say she lost control of her 2014 Ford Taurus while driving northbound on S. 9th around 9:15pm and crossed the median, coming to a stop in the ditch in front of Dillons.

Savage-Knight was arrested a short time later in the McDonald’s parking lot of Planet Ave. Police report she told officers she was not in an accident, then changed her story to say she was only the passenger.

Police booked her into jail on a third DUI charge plus other traffic violations and for not using her interlock ignition system to operate the vehicle.