Third Card Skimmer Found

Another card skimmer has been found at a Salina fuel stop.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that staff at the Pilot Travel Center on North 9th was alerted to the tampering of the card reader at one of its pumps when an the alarm sounded.

Video shows a white male suspect leaving the area in a semi truck with a white trailer with blue stripe. Damage to the card reader is estimated at just under $1,000.

It’s the third such device that has been found at area truck stops in last five day after staff at the Flying J Travel Center on N. Ohio also reported finding two card skimmers last week.