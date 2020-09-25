Thieves Who Stole From Rural Property Sought

Todd PittengerSeptember 25, 2020

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying thieves who stole from a rural property. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

On Sunday September 20th, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5000 blk of N Amos Rd in Rural Saline County to a report of a theft. Sometime between September 13th, 2020 and September 20th, 2020 unknown suspect(s) entered the property and stole two hydraulic cylinders from a Great Plains Cultivator.

Total loss & damage is estimated to be in excess of $2000.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1000 and you are not required to give your name.

