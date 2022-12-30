Salina, KS

Thieves Target Storage Units

Todd PittengerDecember 30, 2022

Salina Police are investigating separate cases involving thefts from a couple of different storage unit facilities.

Police Captain Gary Hanus says a 38-year-old female who rents a unit at KO Storage on S. 9th Street reports sometime between December 13th and December 29th a lock was cut to gain access to her unit. Items taken from inside include:

  • Misc Jewelry valued at $1,000
  • Three hover boards valued at $450
  • Parts for a 1999 Lexus engine valued at $300

In a separate case police were notified by an employee at Mini Mall Storage on Centennial Road that locks were missing from several units.

In one unit boxes were rummaged through but nothing was taken.

Items were taken from a second unit. Missing items include:

  • Winch and remote valued at $500
  • Echo leaf blower valued at $225
  • Toro zero turn mower valued at $500

Police are reviewing possible surveillance video from both locations.

 

