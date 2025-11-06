Thieves Target Evergy Work Truck

Police are searching for thieves who stole tools from a work truck.

According to the Salina Police Department, multiple tools were stolen from an Evergy truck parked in the 1000 block of Quincy during the overnight hours Tuesday into Wednesday.

Taken from the truck were three small rolls of cooper wire, two Milwaukee Packout Boxes, two sets of climbing gear, and about $500 of miscellaneous hand tools which included hammers, wrenches, and pliers.

Total loss is valued at about $4,700.

There was no damage to the vehicle.