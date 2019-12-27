Thieves Target Catalytic Converters

Scrap thieves hit a couple of appliance stores for precious metals.

According to Police Detective Sergeant David Villanueva, sometime between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, someone removed a couple of catalytic converters off Ford vehicles owned by Suburban Appliance, 1900 S. 9th and The Appliance Center, 213 S. Broadway.

Thieves damaged the gas tank on the 1990 Ford F250 at Suburban Appliance – while they also removed the catalytic converter off a 2000 E 350 van at the Appliance Center.

Total loss and damage in the case is listed at $4,600. Police say the catalytic converters contain platinum which can be scrapped for money.