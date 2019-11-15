Salina, KS

Thieves Target Area Farms

November 15, 2019

Authorities in McPherson County are investigating two thefts involving ten thousand dollars’ worth of tools and equipment from a pair of farms near Inman earlier this month.

According to the county sheriff’s office, the first happened sometime between November 2nd and November 4th. The second reportedly took place nearby at a second farm on November 9th or 10th.

Officials say the thieves made off with construction and power tools, welding equipment, an air compressor and more.

Suspicion is that both incidents are related, given the proximity of the two farms.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

