Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary in south Salina.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that sometime between May 11 and June 15, someone entered a home in the 2100 block of Lewis and removed a wedding set from a jewelry box.

Police say the white gold, diamond rings are valued at $3,200.

After interviewing the 70-year-old victim, police believe they have several possible suspects.