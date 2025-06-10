Thieves Steal From Salina Store

Police are looking for several suspects who they believed worked to together to steal from a Salina store.

Police say on Monday at about 2:00 PM, employees of Menards reported that on Sunday at 2:15 PM, two male subjects entered the business, picked up a bucket, and went to the electrical aisle. Once in the electrical aisle the two suspects then began loading the bucket with different sized electrical breakers. The two then put the bucket in a different aisle.

At about 2:30 PM, two different males enter the store and grabbed a cart. The two put backpacks in the cart and went to the aisle where the bucket containing the breakers was left. They put the breakers in the back packs and walked out of the store.

They left the area in a grey pick-up truck.