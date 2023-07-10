Thieves Steal Diesel Fuel

The Saline County Sheriffs Office is looking for thieves who stole over 1,500 gallons of diesel fuel from a convenience store.

According to the agency, at 4:00 in the morning Thursday, 1,505 gallons of diesel fuel was stolen from Singh Travel Plaza on Hedville Road. Security cameras captured video of a red Dodge 3500 dually pickup truck pulling a triple axle gooseneck trailer pull up to the facility. The truck had a Florida license plate on it.

A hose was used to siphon fuel from the facility’s storage tanks into containers on the trailer.

The theft was discovered the next day, when a long trail of leaking fuel was discovered, stretching from the facility and continuing onto Interstate 70 for over a mile.

Total loss is estimated at $6,000