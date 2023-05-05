Thieves Steal ATM Cash Box

Thieves, who could potentially be part of an organized crime group, stole a cash box from an ATM in South Salina early Friday morning.

Police Captain Gary Hanus says a series of events began at 4:14 AM when officers were sent to an alarm at Great Plains Federal Credit Union at 2061 S Ohio. The first officer arrived on scene at 4:17 AM and discovered an abandoned red 2000 Ford F 250 pickup truck, with a chain attaching it to the ATM. The truck was lodged into a wall at neighboring Salina Family Vision Care.

The ATM had been pried open and the cash box was gone.

Further investigation revealed the truck had been stolen from nearby, where it had been parked near the intersection of Linden Drive and East Wayne Avenue.

According to Hanus, a witness saw two or three people commit the crime at the ATM. The only description is three shorter males.

Police are asking anyone who lives in the area to check any surveillance video for any evidence of the truck or the suspects, out on foot.

The crime is consistent with the method of operation of other ATM thefts across the the country, committed by organized groups of criminals. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the case.

The cash box contained an undisclosed amount of currency. The ATM, valued at $45,000, is a total loss.