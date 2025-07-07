Thieves Steal Allergy Meds

Police are looking for thieves who stole a large amount of allergy medication from a Salina warehouse club.

According to the Salina Police Department, on Saturday at 4:45 PM, officers responded to a theft at Sam’s Club, 2919 Market Place. Employees reported at about 4 PM, a Hispanic male entered the store, picked up a 40-gallon tub and went to the allergy medicine aisle. The male then began putting numerous boxes in the tub including:

Zyrtec

Flonase

Allegra

Nasacort

At about 4:10 PM, he walked out the entrance door. The subject was observed getting in a white Toyota 4 Runner and leaving the area.

Total loss is estimated at over $5,000.