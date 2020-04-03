Salina, KS

Now: 39 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 46 ° | Lo: 28 °

Thieves Rode Away on Stolen Bikes

KSAL StaffApril 3, 2020

Salina Police are investigating a business burglary after an early morning break-in at a high-end bicycle shop.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that video surveillance from Friday morning shows two suspects stealing three bicycles from Bike Tek located at 660 S. Ohio.

Police say around 1:40am, suspects tried to enter the store through a set of double doors at the rear of the business, but ended up smashing the glass on the front door to gain access to a couple of men’s BMX bikes valued at $450 apiece.

The two thieves also grabbed a customer’s mountain bike that was there and rode away.

The women’s model Klein mountain bike is valued at $1,200.

Total loss and damage is estimated at nearly $3,000.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Thieves Rode Away on Stolen Bikes

Salina Police are investigating a business burglary after an early morning break-in at a high-end bi...

April 3, 2020 Comments

Flower Nook Owner Hurt, Thief Arres...

Kansas News

April 3, 2020

Hospital No Visitor Policy Begins M...

Top News

April 3, 2020

Man Stopping to Help Killed in Cras...

Kansas News

April 3, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Thieves Rode Away on Stol...
April 3, 2020Comments
Flower Nook Owner Hurt, T...
April 3, 2020Comments
Man Stopping to Help Kill...
April 3, 2020Comments
Stay at Home Order Violat...
April 2, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH