Thieves Rode Away on Stolen Bikes

Salina Police are investigating a business burglary after an early morning break-in at a high-end bicycle shop.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that video surveillance from Friday morning shows two suspects stealing three bicycles from Bike Tek located at 660 S. Ohio.

Police say around 1:40am, suspects tried to enter the store through a set of double doors at the rear of the business, but ended up smashing the glass on the front door to gain access to a couple of men’s BMX bikes valued at $450 apiece.

The two thieves also grabbed a customer’s mountain bike that was there and rode away.

The women’s model Klein mountain bike is valued at $1,200.

Total loss and damage is estimated at nearly $3,000.