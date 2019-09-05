Thieves Hit Park Maintenance Building

Police are looking for thieves who stole metal and copper items from a City of Salina maintenance facility.

Police say sometime between August 30th and September 3rd, various items were stolen from a maintenance facility at 730 Oakdale Drive in Oakdale Park.

An air conditioning unit was damaged, and a condenser coil unto was taken from it. Additionally a portion of an electrical box was damaged, and five outdoor electric switch plates were taken.

Total loss and damage is estimated at around $1,000.