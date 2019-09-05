Salina, KS

Now: 85 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 95 ° | Lo: 68 °

Thieves Hit Park Maintenance Building

KSAL StaffSeptember 5, 2019

Police are looking for thieves who stole metal and copper items from a City of Salina maintenance facility.

Police say sometime between August 30th and September 3rd, various items were stolen from a maintenance facility at 730 Oakdale Drive in Oakdale Park.

An air conditioning unit was damaged, and a condenser coil unto was taken from it. Additionally a portion of an electrical box was damaged, and five outdoor electric switch plates were taken.

Total loss and damage is estimated at around $1,000.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Thieves Hit Park Maintenance Buildi...

Police are looking for thieves who stole metal and copper items from a City of Salina maintenance fa...

September 5, 2019 Comments

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thomp...

Sports News

September 5, 2019

Sheahon Zenger Hired as New Haven A...

Sports News

September 5, 2019

K-State is Smart Money

Top News

September 5, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Hospital Employees Suppor...
September 5, 2019Comments
Students Mentoring Studen...
September 4, 2019Comments
Local Volunteers Assistin...
September 4, 2019Comments
Topless, Holding a Knife
September 4, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH