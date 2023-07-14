Suspected Thieves Caught on Camera

Police are seeking tips involving the theft of a cell phone. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers Crime of the week.

Police say on Monday, May 22nd, officers took a report of a theft at Verizon, 2375 S. 9th St. An employee reported they had left a cell phone on a charging pad on the sales floor. The phone was later discovered missing.

Video surveillance shows a male and female enter the store and sit next to the phone. The male steals the phone and the couple leaves. The cell phone was valued at over $1000.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer Bush, case 2023-14844.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.