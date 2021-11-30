Salina, KS

Now: 51 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 55 ° | Lo: 47 °

Thief Steals Truck with False Identity

KSAL StaffNovember 30, 2021

A person using false documents was able to get away with a truck from an area dealership.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that Long McArthur Ford in Salina sold a 2019 Ford F150 Raptor to an online buyer. The sale was worked out between Nov. 10 and Nov. 29.

The buyer, though, was found out to have provided a false identity for the transaction, which tracked to a person in Gulfport, Mississippi. The Mississippi person then got in touch with the dealership and proved that they were not the ones who bought the truck.

The truck is valued at $76,000. The search for the suspect is still ongoing.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Ready to Raise Buffalo?

They once thundered across the North American continent in numbers too vast to count. This Saturd...

November 30, 2021 Comments

Semi Overturns, Cattle Killed

Kansas News

November 30, 2021

Man Arrested After Trying to Hide D...

Kansas News

November 30, 2021

Salina south Boys Varsity Wrestling...

Sports News

November 30, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Ready to Raise Buffalo?
November 30, 2021Comments
Semi Overturns, Cattle Ki...
November 30, 2021Comments
Man Arrested After Trying...
November 30, 2021Comments
Thief Steals Truck with F...
November 30, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices