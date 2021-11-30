Thief Steals Truck with False Identity

A person using false documents was able to get away with a truck from an area dealership.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that Long McArthur Ford in Salina sold a 2019 Ford F150 Raptor to an online buyer. The sale was worked out between Nov. 10 and Nov. 29.

The buyer, though, was found out to have provided a false identity for the transaction, which tracked to a person in Gulfport, Mississippi. The Mississippi person then got in touch with the dealership and proved that they were not the ones who bought the truck.

The truck is valued at $76,000. The search for the suspect is still ongoing.