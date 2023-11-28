Thief Steals Token Machine, Cash

Salina Police are looking for a clever crook who crawled through a hole he made when he ripped a money machine off a wall – to steal more cash from inside a business.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that sometime between 3:30pm and 6pm Monday afternoon, someone tore a money machine the dispenses tokens off the car wash building wall at Casey’s on West Crawford.

The thief then crawled through the 3-foot by 2-foot hole and removed the locks off the other machine and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

Loss is listed at $1,000 for the stolen machine.