Thief Steals From Church

Police are looking for a thief who allegedly entered a church and stole several items.

Police were called on Saturday morning at around 9:00 to Calvary Apostolic Church located at 1440 W Republic in Salina.

According to police, a 23-year-old male who stays at the church was woke up at 5:20 am to lights coming on, and noises. He thought it was the pastor.

Later in the morning it was discovered someone had entered the church through a window, and gone through several rooms. Four microphones, and acoustic guitar, and an electric guitar were all missing. Additionally, a vending machine was damaged, and possibly some soda was missing.

Via surveillance video a suspect has been identified.

Total loss is estimated at $2,100.