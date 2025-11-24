Thief Steals Cash From Vehicle

Police are looking for a thief who stole cash from a vehicle.

Police say on Sunday at approximately 5:00 PM an individual parked their vehicle in the parking lot of Dillons, 1201 W Crawford and went into the store to shop. They left an amount of cash less than $1,000 in the center console of their vehicle as they went in the store.

Surveillance footage shows a white male exiting the store at approximately 1717 hours, putting their groceries in the vehicle next to the victim’s vehicle and then entering the victim’s vehicle for a very short period.

The suspect then left in their own vehicle.

This investigation is ongoing with an arrest probable.