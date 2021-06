A thief steals a car what was left unlocked, with the key in the ignition, parked in front of a home in south Salina.

Police say a 2000 Nissan Ultima was stolen from a home in the 2000 block of Quincy sometime between 2:00 AM and 7:30AM Thursday. The car was actually parked on Wayne Street, near the home.

The car is blue, with Kansas license plate 509 KSY.

The car was unlocked, with the keys in it.

Total loss is estimated at $1,000.