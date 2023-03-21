Salina, KS

Thief Spooked

KSAL StaffMarch 21, 2023

A thief may have been spooked by a patrol car, and left behind a number of tools he planned to take from a Salina construction business.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 1am Monday morning an officer on patrol observed an older style, red van driving in the area of Steahlin Ave. and Beverly Drive.

The officer searched around and discovered a fence was bent at Ponton Construction, 1325 Armory Road with a rolling tool box full of tools near the fence. Upon further investigation police found damage to a work truck’s tool box that was opened.

A Hilti brand nail gun worth $1,700 was removed from the box but was left behind as well. Police say video shows the suspect entered the building and shut off the alarm before his search for items.

Damage to the tool box on the 2005 Chevy Silverado is listed at $100.

