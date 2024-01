Salina Police are looking for a car the if who jumped into a vehicle the owner was warming up and drove away.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that Wednesday around 7:30am the owner of a gray, 2008 Chrysler 300 left the vehicle unlocked and running on the driveway in the 1000 block of Pershing Street.

The car has Kansas tag: 425 RSR and is valued at $5,000.

Captain Feldman stressed the importance of not leaving your vehicle unattended when you are warming it up.