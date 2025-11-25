Thief “Jackpot” Salina ATMs

Police are investigating after thieves committed thefts by “jackpotting” ATMs at a couple of Salina banks.

“Jackpotting” is a type of cyber-physical crime where criminals gain control of an ATM to force it to dispense large amounts of cash on command.

Police say at approximately 8:00 PM Sunday someone entered the ATM at Bennington State Bank at 2130 S. Ohio and was able to obtain an undisclosed amount of money from it. The suspect then proceeded to the Bennington State Bank branch located at 200 S. 9th, at about 1:00 AM, where they were able to enter the ATM and obtain an undisclosed amount of money as well

The suspect vehicle was a white Lincoln passenger car. A Kansas tag was observed on the vehicle. It was determined the tag had been stolen between 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM on Sunday from a vehicle in the 100 block of S. Phillips.

The same suspect is suspected in a similar “jackpotting” incident which occurred in Wamego.