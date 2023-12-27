Thief Found in Stolen Car

Salina Police find an alleged thief hiding in a stolen car from Wichita.

Police Captain Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that 26-year-old Gage Hartpence-Ray was taken into custody early Wednesday after a witness contacted authorities about suspicious activity near an assisted living facility in the 1200 block of E. Kirwin.

The witness told officers they saw a man rummaging through cars and putting items in a 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe that was parked in the lot. Officers then realized that Ray was hiding in the vehicle, but say he would not come out on officer’s command.

Police broke a window on the car and used pepper spray to remove him.

He’s now facing multiple charges that could include 3 counts of vehicle burglary, possession of stolen property and interference with law enforcement.