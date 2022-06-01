Salina Police are looking for a motorcycle thief caught on video during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were called to the Baymont Inn at 1740 W. Crawford after someone hitched up a trailer with two motorcycles on it and drove away.

Police say the video shows a man in dark clothes and a hat walk up to the trailer and try to remove one of the bikes. Around 3:40am he returned in a white Chevy truck to steal the trailer with a Yamaha WR250 and Honda 50 on-board.

The 60-year-old owner from St. Louis values his trailer at $500, while the two motorcycles are worth just over $4,300.