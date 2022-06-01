Salina, KS

Now: 61 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 66 ° | Lo: 50 °

Thief Caught on Video

KSAL StaffJune 1, 2022

Salina Police are looking for a motorcycle thief caught on video during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were called to the Baymont Inn at 1740 W. Crawford after someone hitched up a trailer with two motorcycles on it and drove away.

Police say the video shows a man in dark clothes and a hat walk up to the trailer and try to remove one of the bikes. Around 3:40am he returned in a white Chevy truck to steal the trailer with a Yamaha WR250 and Honda 50 on-board.

The 60-year-old owner from St. Louis values his trailer at $500, while the two motorcycles are worth just over $4,300.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Thief Caught on Video

Salina Police are looking for a motorcycle thief caught on video during the early hours of Tuesday m...

June 1, 2022 Comments

Men’s and Women’s Basketball 20...

Sports News

June 1, 2022

Royals drop third-straight, fall 8-...

Sports News

June 1, 2022

Wichita State MTEN: Bryan Returns t...

Sports News

June 1, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Thief Caught on Video
June 1, 2022Comments
Alleged DUI Leads to Mult...
May 31, 2022Comments
Salina Man Arrested in Co...
May 31, 2022Comments
Man Shot After Gun Accide...
May 31, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra