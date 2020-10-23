Thief Caught on Camera

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a thief who was caught on camera. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Wednesday of this week between 3:00 PM and 3:39 PM, a man was in the Shoe Carnival, located at 2584 S. 9thStreet. While there, the male subject stole three pair of sports shoes valued at $215.00.

He was described as a white male, wearing a yellow beanie, black eye glasses, white mask, black jacket, grey sweat pants, black socks, and white Nike “slide” shoes.

The man was observed entering into an older green Ford Explorer with a black front driver’s-side fender and possibly a Missouri Tag. The operator of the vehicle drove to I-135 and proceeded south from Magnolia.

If you have any information concerning this event or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/createreport/ anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name.