Thief Caught on Camera

A Friday morning theft from a convenience store is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to Salina Police, on Friday, October 12th, at6:25 AM, while making a purchase, a man removed a deposit bag from a counter at Rod’s 6, 220 W Magnolia. The deposit bag contained $1,891.00 in cash, which is the total loss value. T

The man was captured on video. He was described as a black male, 6’ tall, with shoulder-length “dreads.” He left in a small dark colored SUV-type vehicle.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers

link to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.