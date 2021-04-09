Thefts At Two West Salina Businesses Likely Related

Salina Police are investigating after two properties sustain damage and have items stolen in the same block as one-another.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that property is stolen from a USD 305-Salina owned maintenance building, 1808 S. Broadway Blvd. Numerous items were then taken around the same time frame from Genesis Health Club, 1808 S. 9th St.

The two incidents happened between midnight and 4:10 a.m., Wednesday. An employee with USD 305 told authorities that a door window on their property was shattered and numerous power tools and other tools were stolen from the building as a result. Total loss is valued at $8,000, however, a search of the area recovered some of the property behind the Feldkamp Furniture store lot.

Police were then notified that a 32-inch Samsung TV and three fire extinguishers were all taken from Genesis. A rear garage door to the business had been inadvertently unlocked. Total loss is $550, until they were all discovered nearby, abandoned.

Police are investigating the two incidents as related and are reviewing video surveillance in the area.