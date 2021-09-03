Theft Suspect Caught on Video

A Salina man is in jail after being recognized on video footage of an alleged theft.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that on Wednesday morning, someone had entered the fenced-in area at Habco Inc. located at 248 E. Berg Road. Three vehicles were broken into, and three locks were cut off of trailers. Two smart tablets, a car battery and lost of tools were taken, and the losses amounted to $6,585.

There was video surveillance footage of the area, and upon further investigation, a deputy recognized the possible suspect in the video as someone who had reported a theft of his own belongings earlier in the week.

Deputies then went to the man’s home, and saw an item sitting outside that matched the description of one of the stolen things.

Jeremy Carnes, 40, was then arrested and is facing possible charges of six counts of burglary, one count of felony theft and three counts of damaging property.

Deputies secured a search warrant of Carnes’s home and recovered a “large percentage” of the stolen items, Sheriff Soldan said.