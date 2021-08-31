Salina, KS

Theft of Trailer

KSAL StaffAugust 31, 2021

A trailer was allegedly stolen and recovered early Saturday morning.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the theft happened between 3 and 4 a.m. on August 28th at the 1100 block of Holiday Street.

A 36-year-old Salina man had his flat bed trailer with a skid steer loader on it parked in a lot. Video surveillance footage shows a 90s Chevrolet Suburban pull onto the lot, and two people got out and hooked the trailer to their vehicle and drove off.

The victim later got a message on social media from an unknown person saying the trailer and loader were in Beverly, Kansas. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department responded to a storage facility in Beverly, and the stolen property was recovered. The trailer and loader add up to a value of $8,000.

It is still unknown who the people were in the video footage at this time.

