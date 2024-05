The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a vehicle from a rural property.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that sometime between April 27 and May 27, someone entered a home in the 1200 block of W. Lockard Road and removed two flat screen TVs and also stole a red, 1989 GMC pickup that was parked in a shed.

There are no suspects at this time and the investigation is ongoing.