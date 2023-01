An alleged shoplifter is now facing possible charges for drug possession after an incident at a Salina Dollar General.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 38-year-old Kelli Shumaker was arrested Monday after staff at the store located at 2000 South 9th noticed she put a $4 lighter in her jacket.

While interviewing her, an officer discovered that Shumaker had several active warrants.

During a search, police also reported finding 1.8 grams of methamphetamine in her coat.