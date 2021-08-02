Salina, KS

Theft, Drug Charges for Marquette Man

KSAL StaffAugust 2, 2021

A suspected shoplifter is now facing drug charges after fleeing from Dunham Sports on Friday.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 38-year-old Joshua Swisher of Marquette was taken into custody after numerous trips to the sporting goods store located at 2259 S. 9th.

Police say staff noticed he did not make any purchases and then found him on surveillance video stealing a .177 Black Swarm pellet rifle.

When he returned two days later he allegedly tried to steal ammo for the stolen pellet gun and hid it in a new backpack from the store. When confronted by employees he dropped the pack and ran. Police found him a short time later in the parking lot of the Mid-State Plaza on S. 9th.

He’s now facing numerous charges for theft and drugs after officers found a meth pipe with residue tucked inside a tin box he was carrying.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

