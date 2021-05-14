Theft, Damage Case Highlighted

Todd PittengerMay 14, 2021

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a recent theft and damage case. The case is this week’s Saline Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to the agency, on Saturday, May 8th, deputies responded to the 400 Block of East Lapsley Road to a report of theft and damage to property.

Sometime between April 28th and May 8th, unknown suspects entered the property and damaged multiple vehicles which were parked there. The damage consisted of windows and windshields that had been broken and/or smashed. The vehicles damaged were automobiles, campers, and combines. A Snap-On Roadchest toolbox was also stolen from a service truck on the property.

Total loss and damage is estimated to be in excess of $9,700.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit these crimes, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1000 and you are not required to give your name.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Funding Secured For Runway Project

Federal funding will help pay for a runway project at the Salina Regional Airport. According to S...

May 14, 2021 Comments

Eleventh Most Wanted Arrest

Kansas News

May 14, 2021

HS Sports Digest – 5/13

Sports News

May 14, 2021

Theft, Damage Case Highlighted

Top News

May 14, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Eleventh Most Wanted Arre...
May 14, 2021Comments
KWU Students Ready to Gra...
May 14, 2021Comments
13-Year-Old Arrested in F...
May 14, 2021Comments
Student Earns National Me...
May 14, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices