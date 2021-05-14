Theft, Damage Case Highlighted

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a recent theft and damage case. The case is this week’s Saline Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to the agency, on Saturday, May 8th, deputies responded to the 400 Block of East Lapsley Road to a report of theft and damage to property.

Sometime between April 28th and May 8th, unknown suspects entered the property and damaged multiple vehicles which were parked there. The damage consisted of windows and windshields that had been broken and/or smashed. The vehicles damaged were automobiles, campers, and combines. A Snap-On Roadchest toolbox was also stolen from a service truck on the property.

Total loss and damage is estimated to be in excess of $9,700.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit these crimes, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1000 and you are not required to give your name.