Theft by Deception Case

A Salina man can thank his bank for putting a hold on some money orders he thought were going to help him shop for needy children.

According to Police Detective Sergeant David Villanueva, a 19-year-old male was contacted through email with a holiday offer to make money while buying Christmas gifts for area foster kids.

Police say the scammer convinced the victim to deposit $3,000 in Wells Fargo money orders into his bank account – with instructions to send $2,900 to California. The remainder would be used for gifts and to pay him as well.

Phone calls from the scammer to send the money immediately prompted the victim to call police. Villanueva reports that the bank was suspicious of the funds and placed a hold on the money saving the man from becoming a fraud victim.