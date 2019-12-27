Salina, KS

Now: 31 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 44 ° | Lo: 37 °

Theft by Deception Case

KSAL StaffDecember 27, 2019

A Salina man can thank his bank for putting a hold on some money orders he thought were going to help him shop for needy children.

According to Police Detective Sergeant David Villanueva, a 19-year-old male was contacted through email with a holiday offer to make money while buying Christmas gifts for area foster kids.

Police say the scammer convinced the victim to deposit $3,000 in Wells Fargo money orders into his bank account – with instructions to send $2,900 to California. The remainder would be used for gifts and to pay him as well.

Phone calls from the scammer to send the money immediately prompted the victim to call police. Villanueva reports that the bank was suspicious of the funds and placed a hold on the money saving the man from becoming a fraud victim.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Theft by Deception Case

A Salina man can thank his bank for putting a hold on some money orders he thought were going to hel...

December 27, 2019 Comments

New Housing Unit at Kansas Prison

Kansas News

December 27, 2019

Beet Juice Used to Treat Roads

Top News

December 27, 2019

Noon Year’s Eve to Kick Off 2020

Top News

December 27, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Theft by Deception Case
December 27, 2019Comments
New Housing Unit at Kansa...
December 27, 2019Comments
Kansas Music Hall of Fame...
December 26, 2019Comments
Governor Preparing State ...
December 26, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH