Theft and Burglary Reported at Business Lot

A stolen truck led to more discoveries at a Salina business over the weekend.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Saturday morning, officers were sent to the property of Campa’s Welding, located at 1700 N. Ninth Street, for reports of a stolen pickup truck. An employee told officers that they arrived at the business earlier in the morning, and a 1992 Ford truck usually parked in front of the building was missing.

Police followed a fluid trail believed to be left by the truck, but the trail cut off on Fifth Street.

Later on Saturday, another call came from the business about another vehicle that had been broken into. A 2012 BMW Model 5 was believed to be locked, but a rear door was partially open. Several items, including speakers, a CD player and power tools, were missing. The total in stolen goods was estimated at $3,075.

While on the scene, officers received a call that the missing truck was found in an alley in the 100 block of N. Broadway.

About $400 in stolen property from the BMW was recovered in the truck, but a majority of the items are still not accounted for.

Forrester said the review of video surveillance footage from both incidents is ongoing.