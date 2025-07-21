Theatre Salina Performance to Honor, Remember

September 11, 2001 is a day Americans who were alive will always remember.

Coming up this Patriot Day, Theatre Salina will be inviting first responders to a special performance of the musical Come From Away.

According to Executive Director, Michael Spicer, Theatre Salina is one of the first community groups nationally to be given the opportunity to produce Come From Away. The musical tells the story of the small town of Gander, Newfoundland that doubled in size within a few hours when on 9/11 when 38 planes landed in a few hours and doubled the size of the population.

The musical displays the humanity, generosity, and humor that made 7000 residents and 7000 passengers lifelong friends and with stories worth telling. With a generous grant from the Jack Wilson Charitable Trust, the theatre is able to offer a free performance on September 11, 2025 at 7 PM for first responders; firemen, police, dispatchers, EMT, nurses. Each responder can also bring one person with them.

Twelve talented actors portray more than 50 roles from the major of Gander to the woman who runs the animal shelter to first day on the job news reporter to Beverley Bass, the first woman to become a captain for a major airline. The story weaves stirring music, humor, and humanity into an award-winning show. Come From Away received Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Circle Critics, and Olivier awards across the world. It has toured across the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada.

The creative team for the show in Salina includes musical direction from Tyler Brenaman, choreography from Maggie Spicer Brown, set design by Josh Morris, lighting and sound design by J.R. Lidgett, costume design by Jenn Morris, and direction from Michael Spicer.

Come From Away will open Theatre Salina’s 65th season. For more information about tickets, call 785-827-6126.