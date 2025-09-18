Theatre Displaying “Art of Humanity”

A new traveling art exhibit “The Art of Humanity”, on loan from the University of Kansas School of Medicine – Salina, is on display at Theatre Salina

This special exhibit will be available for public viewing in the lobby alcoves of Theatre Salina during the theatre’s 65th Season opening production of “Come From Away”, running through September 28th.

“On behalf of KUSOM-Salina, I want to thank Theatre Salina for giving our students the opportunity to publicly express themselves. We are extremely grateful for the Salina community’s incredible support of our campus and students. Our students genuinely look forward to these opportunities for community engagement,” said KU Salina Campus Dean Dr. Scott Owings.

Each year, KU Salina medical students submit original artwork and poetry for an annual competition celebrating the intersection of medicine and the humanities. Over the past 9 years, 17 pieces have been collected and displayed on campus.

This exhibit showcases a curated selection of these works – each piece offering a unique reflection and perspective on the human experience through the eyes of future physicians.

Hounding Dean of the KU School of Medicine – Salina Dr. William Cathcart-Rake explains “our goal was to get students thinking about creative arts in relation to medicine, and in doing so, a connection between art and the healing arts is established.”

In his article “Healing Art and the Healing Arts,” Dr. Cathcart-Rake notes that “medical and nursing schools often are sterile educational institutions that overlook the value of art. However, there is no better place to display and enjoy art than in the school and/or workplace, where students, educators, and staA spend a majority of their waking

hours.”

Another faculty member remarked, “having major art around, and having a campus philosophy that values art, reminds us all in subtle ways every day that we are treating a mother or father or child, and that it is our goal to bring the art of human existence into medical care.”

This year, the exhibit makes a special appearance at Theatre Salina in conjunction with “Come From Away”, a powerful production that tells the true story of how a small town in Gander, Newfoundland opened its arms to stranded airline passengers in the wake of 9/11.

“The connection between “Come From Away” and the students’ art is that both explore the core of humanity, offering compassion and care to complete strangers, regardless of background,” says Cathcart-Rake, who saw the play live in New York in 2017. “That’s what medicine is about. We care for anyone and everyone.”

Theatre Salina invites the public to experience “The Art of Humanity” exhibit alongside the heartwarming story of “Come From Away”. Together, they serve as a tribute to empathy, resilience, and the enduring spirit of community.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at: https://salinatheatre.com/buy-tickets/