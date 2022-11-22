The Story Behind Real Life Stories

A book that brings an encouraging choice to the holiday season is available at the Smoky Hill Museum in Salina.

“Many & Varied Paths” is a collection of real-life stories from the Kansas plains and the real people who found their way through tough and happy times.

Editor Michael Durall and Brad Anderson Executive Director Salina Arts and Humanities joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at some of the people in the book – and the story behind the stories.

The publication is the brainchild of Salina Arts & Humanities commissioner Mike Durall who was responding in part to the department’s mission “to change lives and build community.” He asked the contributors to think about a life-changing moment that helped shape who they are today.

Durall commented, “Each day, we encounter friends, family members, colleagues, and strangers as we go about our normal routines. Yet we rarely know what is truly in their hearts and souls.” The stories are a glimpse into the writer’s world.

Listen to the interview here.