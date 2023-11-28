The Spirit of “Giving Tuesday”

Folks are encouraged to show their generosity on this Giving Tuesday.

In 2012 the Tuesday following Thanksgiving was turned into into Giving Tuesday with hopes of bringing the focus back to giving thanks. Its goal is to encourage people to give money to local non-profits after spending on Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

GivingTuesday.org reports that in 2022 giving in the United States alone totaled $3.1 billion representing a 15% increase compared to GivingTuesday 2021, and a 25% increase since 2020. 37 million adults in the U.S. participated in GivingTuesday in some way, a 6% increase from 2021, contributing much-needed and critical support to causes, communities, and non-profit organizations as they kick off the giving season this year in the face of substantial economic challenges and continued volatility.

Salina Area Technical College is participating by encouraging donations to support the new Industrial Maintenance and Automation program. According to the school, Dean Lewis and his wife Debra invest their time, talent, and treasure in organizations when they feel strongly about what those organizations do for the community. Dean Lewis met Salina Tech Student Government Association students last year while he and Salina Tech’s SGA members were both volunteering at the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank. Lewis wants you to know that Salina Tech is delivering on its mission. Retiring from Exline, Inc., he is familiar with Salina Tech and has worked with students trained in technical education. He saw what the college is doing by introducing a new program, Industrial Maintenance and Automation, and knew it was something he wanted to support.

“I support several organizations in Salina,” he said. “I’m adding Salina Tech to my list this year, and I encourage you to do so, too.”