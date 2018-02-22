The Sky’s the Limit

New flights out of the Salina Regional Airport, east to Chicago and west to Denver, will soon take flight. SkyWest Airlines will begin daily United Express jet service from Salina to Chicago and Denver.

As the takeoff date nears, SkyWest Managing Director of Marketing Development Greg Atkin was in Salina on Thursday. Atkin met with Salina Regional Airport offficials, as well as community and business leaders. He also met with the media.

Atkin told KSAL News Salina travelers will enjoy seamless access to United’s global network via the airline’s Chicago and Denver hubs. He said the airline has about 2,000 flights a day in 235 communities across the country.

There will be two daily flights to Denver. Those flights will make a stop in Hays. There will also be one daily non-stop flight to Chicago’s O’Hare Airport.

Atkin said that there are multiple advantages to flying out of Salina

United Express will use 50-seat Canadair Regional Jet aircraft, replacing the current 30 seat turbo prop airplanes in the Great Lakes Airlines fleet that services Salina.

Atkin said the airline prides itself on customer service, and has won awards for its reliability. SkyWest Airlines is a top CRJ200 operator and has been named the manufacturer’s most reliable operator in North America five times.

Each of the daily flights from Salina to Chicago and Denver has been timed to provide maximum connection opportunities for both business and leisure travelers. Customers will also have the opportunity to accrue frequent flier miles in United’s MileagePlus loyalty program.

With 550 daily United and United Express flights from Chicago and 370 daily United and United Express flights from Denver, Salina travelers have access to destinations around the globe.

The new flights begin on April 9th, and tickets are on sale now. Customers may book flights at united.com or by calling United reservations at 800.UNITED.1 (800.864.8331).