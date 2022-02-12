The Reminders Residency, Performance Planned

Musical duo The Reminders are in residency on February 23-25, 2022, in Salina area schools through the Arts Infusion Program of Salina Arts & Humanities. The residency includes a community performance in the Watson Room at the Stiefel Theatre at 7:00 pm on Thursday, February 24. This performance is free and open to the public. Attendees must follow the Stiefel Theater’s COVID-19 policy, available online at https://www.stiefeltheatre.org/news/covid-19-policy.

The Reminders, a visionary hip-hop duo from Denver, CO, takes its hip-hop foundation and moves it beyond genre, time, and space to create a universal global musical experience that speaks to all those willing to participate. The group consists of Brussels-born emcee Big Samir and Queens-born emcee and vocalist Aja Black. Big Samir weaves intricate rhythmic patterns with a bilingual French/English flow, displaying his street-smart credibility in his lyrics and cool demeanor. Aja Black beautifully complements him in her confident delivery, diverse cadences, and unique vocal stylings.

The Reminders’ upcoming Salina performance will showcase their visionary music infused with roots and soul. The duo seamlessly blends sharp rhymes and soulful vocals with reggae-tinged hip-hop beats to highlight relevant and inspiring messages of unity and togetherness.

In their residency, Samir and Black will introduce students to the origins, evolution, and contemporary expression of hip-hop music and informal sessions in which the artists and students participate in telling personal stories using prompts. These sessions with curricular connections in Drama, Movement, and music allow students to explore creative self-expression.

The Reminders are the 2021-2022 Sharon Benson Visiting Artist, a teaching artist residency provided through the Arts Infusion program designated to provide educational programs and content that reflects cultural diversity while connecting the arts to new and established audiences in relevant ways.