“The Office” Musical Parody Coming to Salina

Todd PittengerNovember 14, 2019

Dunder Mifflin is opening a temporary office in Salina.

The unauthorized Off-Broadway sensation The Office! A Musical Parody  is coming to the Stiefel Theatre. The show is scheduled for March 19th.

It’s a typical morning at Scranton’s third largest paper company until, for no logical reason, a documentary crew begins filming the lives of the employees of Dunder Mifflin. Don’t miss this hilarious, unauthorized parody of your favorite TV show. Mashable calls the show “the world’s most elaborate inside joke, created with a whole lot of love, just for fans.”

Michael Spicer, Executive Director of the Salina Community Theatre will lead a Q & A after the show in the Stiefel Watson Room with the actors.

Tickets for The Office! A Musical Parody go on sale this Friday and start at $29.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

